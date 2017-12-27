Police officer hospitalized in 3-car crash in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police officer involved in a multi-car crash had to be hospitalized.

The three-car crash happened Wednesday afternoon along West Oakland Park Boulevard and Hiatus Road.

The police officer’s cruiser could be seen with damage to the front end and passenger side.

The Sunrise police officer was transported to a nearby hospital.

Another driver involved in the crash was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials have not released information on what caused the crash.

