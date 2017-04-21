Police: Officer discharges Taser, suffers lacerations to face

MIAMI (WSVN) - An officer was hospitalized, Friday morning, after responding to a man destroying property.

According to Miami Police, the officer arrived to the scene, located at 1111 Brickell Bay, just before 10 a.m. after a call about a 19-year-old man being irate and destroying property.

Police said the officer discharged a Taser after suffering lacerations to the face.

The officer and 19-year-old have reportedly been transported to a nearby hospital.

