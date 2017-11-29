Police officer cleared after striking woman during UM game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade police officer was cleared for hitting a University of Miami fan while trying to remove her from the premises.

Miami-Dade Officer Douglas Ross has been cleared of any wrongdoing after he was caught on camera striking an unruly fan.

At the time, he was trying to remove her from a Hurricanes football game in November.

The woman was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and disturbing the peace.

