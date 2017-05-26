Police searching for man who assaulted officer in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching a building under construction for a subject who allegedly assaulted an officer, Friday morning, in Coral Gables.

According to police, the officer, whose jurisdiction has yet to be confirmed, was assaulted by a man at the intersection of Valencia Avenue and LeJeune Road.

Police said the man fled.

They believe he is hiding in a nearby construction site, and police are currently searching the site.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.