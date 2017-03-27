Police: Northwest Miami-Dade crash kills 1

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-car collision turned fatal in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, the collision happened on Sunday near Northwest 54th Street and Northwest 30th Court. One of the drivers swerved, causing another driver to hit the 41-year-old man.

Police said that 41-year-old man died as a result of the crash.

Miami-Dade Police shut down part of the roadway during the initial investigation, but it has since re-opened.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

