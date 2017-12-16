Scuffle at Westland Mall triggers panic, false reports

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight between a group of males at Westland Mall caused shoppers to run out in panic, triggering false reports on social media, Saturday.

According to Hialeah Police, the ensuing panic led to tweets and posts that mentioned people hearing what they thought were gunshots, but investigators confirmed this was all a false alarm.

Police said the people involved in the altercation knocked over a trash can. The sound of the fall caused causing several people to flee in fear.

Security personnel captured some of the males involved, but it remains unclear whether or not they were arrested.

