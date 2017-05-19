MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man linked to a string of business burglaries in Miami-Dade County.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 22-year-old Antonio Chaviano faces more than a dozen theft-related charges after he confessed to the crime spree.

Investigators said Chaviano, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, broke into 11 businesses from South Miami to Homestead.

Detectives said they tracked him down after identifying him in surveillance videos.

