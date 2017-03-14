Police: Motorcycle stolen from Miami Beach garage

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle theft has Miami Beach Police looking for two men.

According to police, the two men were caught by surveillance cameras at a Miami Beach parking garage, near 26th Street and Collins Avenue.

The video from the January theft showed a Dodge Charger entering the garage and leaving moments later.

Officials believe the two men in the video were scouting out the garage before returning to steal the bike.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

