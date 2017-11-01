Police: Mother shoots son in leg in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after he was shot by his mother in Northwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade Police said.

Police responded to the scene near Northwest 98th Terrace and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

According to police, the mother shot her 24-year-old son in the leg and hip. He was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition. However, witnesses said it appeared the man did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

It is not known what led to the shooting.

Relatives responded to the scene and spoke to 7News. However, they were not clear on the situation themselves.

“I don’t know. I’m just trying to come around and see,” responded one man when asked what happened. “Somebody got shot, but everybody’s OK.”

