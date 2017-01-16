PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman in Pembroke Pines has gone missing, and may be homicidal, police said.

Thirty-two-year-old Abigail Juanita Rowe is a Hispanic female with brown hair and eyes. Rowe weighs about 160 pounds and stands at 5-feet 5-inches.

According to police, she has been missing as of Sunday and was last seen near 16745 N.W. 12th Court.

Police said Rowe has made homicidal threats to kill another family member. She suffers from mental illnesses and is believed to have ignored her medication.

Rowe drives a gray Nissan two-door vehicle with the Florida tag BJPS25.

