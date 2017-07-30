A elderly woman who went missing in Miami Gardens has returned home safely, police said on Monday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 83-year old Shirley Gibson had been last seen in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 191st Street, Saturday night.

Detectives said Gibson stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, has brown eyes and was wearing a short-length brown wig. She had been last seen wearing a light blue shirt, multicolored pants and black and silver slippers. She was carrying a red bag.

Gibson’s family said she suffers from high cholesterol and hypertension.

