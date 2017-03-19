Police: Missing Homestead teen found safe

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a 14-year-old girl who, according to her family, had run away from her Homestead home on Saturday afternoon has been located safely.

Christelyn Robertson had been last seen near the 2400 block of Northeast Third Court. She was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, black jeans and no shoes.

The teen’s family were worried about her because she needs to take her medication. On Sunday, the teen was reunited with her loved ones.

“I love you so much. She’s my life,” her mother, Lynda Lusby, had told reporters earlier on Sunday.

