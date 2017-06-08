Police: Missing Coral Springs twins likely ran away from home

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police believe two 12-year-old girls who went missing from their Coral Springs home on Tuesday likely ran away, adding their disappearance likely stemmed from a visitation dispute with their mother.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Rickey McClam broke down in tears as he begged for the safe return of his daughters, Rickhia and Nicolette McClam. “I just want you all to come home. I miss you all,” he said, “and it’s killing me that you’re not with me right now.”

According to Coral Springs Police, the twins were last seen on Tuesday, at around 6:45 a.m., at their Coral Springs apartment, in the area of Northwest 85th Avenue and 35th Street.

Rickey said, when he came home, at around 4 p.m. that same day, the door was unlocked and the girls were gone.

Police said Rickhia and Nicolette stand about 5 feet 2 inches tall, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives said they left with cash, clothes and their iPods.

Investigators said the twins also left a note indicating they were running away.

“Your dad loves you very much. You know your dad loves you more than anything in the world,” said Rickey.

Officials said this is not a typical case for the special victims unit of the police department. “What made this one slightly different was the domestic aspect and the possibility that there could be custodial interference going on,” said Coral Springs Police Sgt. William Reid.

Rickey, who has full custody of the girls, said there was a visitation dispute with the girls’ mother a few days before they went missing. Now police fear their mother’s family members are hiding the teens from their father.

Investigators believe the girls could be in the West Palm Beach area. Their mother has returned to her home in New York.

Rickey is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his daughters’ safe return. “I just want you all to come home. We miss you,” he reiterated. “I want you all to be safe and I want you home with me.”

If you have any information on the twins’ whereabouts, or a tip that might help bring them home, call Coral Springs Police at 954-344-1800.

