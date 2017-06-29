Police: missing 15-year-old walked away from home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen with undiagnosed depression, her family said, has been missing for over a month.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 15-year-old Sophie Elizabeth Reeder was last seen near Davie Boulevard and Southwest Ninth Avenue on May 20.

Police said Reeder walked away from home wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

According to the family, the 15-year-old also suffers from anxiety.

Officials said she has a history of running away, as well.

If you know of Reeder’s whereabouts, please call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5570 and ask for Fort Lauderdale detective Saint-Jean.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.