Police: missing 15-year-old walked away from home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen with undiagnosed depression, her family said, has been missing for over a month.
According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 15-year-old Sophie Elizabeth Reeder was last seen near Davie Boulevard and Southwest Ninth Avenue on May 20.
Police said Reeder walked away from home wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
According to the family, the 15-year-old also suffers from anxiety.
Officials said she has a history of running away, as well.
If you know of Reeder’s whereabouts, please call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5570 and ask for Fort Lauderdale detective Saint-Jean.
