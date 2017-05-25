Police: Miami man’s pipe bomb threat was a hoax

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have determined that a claim from a man that he had a pipe bomb, all while threatening to take his own life, was false.

The police department’s bomb squad, as well as Miami Fire Rescue, were dispatched to the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Street and 51st Avenue, Thursday night.

Officials said the man threatened to commit suicide with a pipe bomb or a similar explosive device.

K-9 units from Miami Beach Police also responded to the scene.

Just after midnight on Friday, police tweeted out that the man’s claim was a hoax.

UPDATE: The threats were determined to be a hoax. The scene has been determined safe. Traffic is now reopening. https://t.co/uWLuZqeM5i — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 26, 2017

Officers temporarily blocked off Northwest 51st Avenue between Fourth and Seventh streets while they investigated. They have since reopened it.

