Police: Miami man admits to attempting to lure 14-year-old for sex

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami man after he admitted to trying to lure a young girl into having sex with him.

Police arrested 26-year-old Lawrence Perry at a Pembroke Pines park Tuesday after police said he drove there from his Miami home. Police said Perry was under the impression he would be meeting a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators said Perry posted an online ad selling a hover board. When a young girl expressed interest in buying it, Perry took the conversation further and asked for pictures of her. He also sent her nude photos of himself and asked her to perform a sex act on him.

Police said Perry also acknowledged that his actions were wrong.

Perry, whose fiancee is pregnant with their third child, appeared in bond court, Wednesday. He faces multiple charges including using a computer to solicit a child and transmitting material harmful to minors.

Investigators said the girl’s parents saw what he was saying to their daughter, reported it, and an undercover detective got involved and arranged the meeting in the park.

Perry is being held on a $57,000 bond.

