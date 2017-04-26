Police: Miami homeowner fatally shoots burglar

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami homeowner turned the tables on a man who, police said, was trying to break into his house, fatally shooting him, Wednesday.

According to Miami Police, the homeowner, identified by a woman who lives with him as Elord Otilus, opened fire on the subject, who was trying to rob the home, located in the area of Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place, at around lunchtime.

A woman who said she lives in the home said Otilus was inside the home with their 3-year-old son at the time of the attempted burglary. She said the child alerted his father there was someone else in the house, and it was at that point that the homeowner encountered the perpetrator and discharged his firearm, killing him.

A friend of the family, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said Otilus called her and informed her what had happened. “The guy that was trying to get away got shot, and he didn’t make it out,” she said.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators at the scene gathering evidence, as well as Otilus talking to detectives, Wednesday afternoon. The homeowner was seen getting into a police SUV shortly after.

7News was at the scene when the medical examiner’s van removed the subject’s body from the home.

The family friend said Otilus’ home had been targeted by burglars once before. “This is the second time they tried to rob the house, They got away the first time, but the second time, it was not happening,” she said.

According to the woman who lives with Otilus, he was taken to the police station for further questioning.

The family friend came by shortly after the shooting and picked up Otilus’ son. “I got a phone call to come get the son because the son was in the house during the time of the situation,” she said.

The child is currently staying with his grandmother.

