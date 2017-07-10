Police: Miami Gardens teen hospitalized after drive-by shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen, police said, was shot in an apparent drive-by in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the teen was sitting on a friend’s porch at the time of the shooting, along Northwest 207th Street, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the teen has been transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not yet identified the vehicle as yet.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.