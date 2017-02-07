Police: Man’s body found in pool of blood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police discovered a man’s body, Tuesday morning.

According to police, they said the 60-year-old was found at around 8:21 a.m., in a pool of blood near Southwest 25th Avenue and Davie Boulevard.

Police are continuing their investigation.

If you have any information on this death, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

