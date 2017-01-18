Police: Man uses stolen credit cards at Nordstrom Rack, Publix

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who used stolen credit cards to make purchases across South Florida.

Surveillance captured the man using the cards at a Nordstrom Rack, along North Miami Avenue and 32nd Street, back on Dec. 8.

Police also said the man used the stolen cards to make a purchase at a Publix, located at 17th Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard.

If you have any information on this man’s identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

