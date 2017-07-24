Police: Man stabs girlfriend’s dog to death for ‘always taking her side in arguments’

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man claimed he stabbed his girlfriend’s dog to death because he felt that the Boxer-Labrador mix would “always take her side in arguments.”

Officials said the fight started over a “lengthy drinking binge,” Fox News reports. Mike Lado, 26, walked away from his girlfriend and her dog, Blue, after the argument.

That’s when the dog apparently slipped out of his collar and followed Lado into the kitchen, where police said Lado stabbed the dog with a large butcher knife.

Detectives wrote in the arrest report that there was a pool of blood in the kitchen, as well as blood on the doors at the end of the hallway, indicating that Blue was trying to get through the doors to escape Lado.

When Blue could no longer run, police said he fell to the ground against one of the doors, where he bled out and died.

Lado is facing one charge of animal cruelty, and is being held on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.