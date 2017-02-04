Police: Man shot, killed outside vehicle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are investigating after, they said, a man was shot and killed outside his vehicle, Saturday night.

Officials said the victim had stopped in the area of Northwest Fourth Street and 10th Avenue. “At approximately 7:22 this evening … we had a white Latin male who had car trouble,” said Miami Police Officer Yelitza Cedano. “He stops at the corner at that address to see what’s wrong with his vehicle.”

That is when, investigators said, an armed assailant targeted him. “He was approached by an unknown male who demanded his property,” said Cedano.

But the victim refused to comply with the subject’s demands. “The victim refused to hand over the property, and at time, the offender shot him several times in the chest area,” said Cedano.

We are at a scene on Northwest 10th Avenue and 4th Street in reference to a male shot outside of his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/x4MJgGy6Et — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 5, 2017

Officials said the shooter then took off on foot west on Fourth Street.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, but he would not survive. “He succumbed to his injuries. He passed away over there,” said Cedano.

Police said they are trying to gather information about the gunman. “We have no offender description,” said Cedano.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

