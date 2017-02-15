Police: Man shot, hospitalized in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot, Wednesday morning, and has been hospitalized.

According to Hollywood Police, a 29-year-old male was shot outside of a private residential community at 3451 Hollywood Drive.

The man was shot in the abdomen and chest, officials said, and has been transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

A witness reportedly heard the gunshots as he drove by the scene.

Police have not confirmed whether the shooter remained on the scene or fled.

Residents are expected to be allowed in and out of the gated community as the investigation continues.

Police to open gate soon for residents to get in and out. pic.twitter.com/rtupG2czLe — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) February 15, 2017

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.