Police: Man shoplifted $3,500 in tools from Home Depot

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly shoplifted more than $3,500 worth of gardening and lawn tools from a Home Depot in North Miami.

Surveillance video captured the man on two occasions walking around the store, located on Biscayne Boulevard near 121st Street. Investigators said he grabbed different tools and walked out without paying.

Police described the suspect as a black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

