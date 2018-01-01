Police: Man sexually assaulted woman, contacted her on social media

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is facing some serious charges after, police said, he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman, then reached out to her on social media one week later.

Twenty-three-year-old Delmar Tifon O’Sullivan faced a judge on Monday morning. “What’s alleged here is an actual sexual battery,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Eric Hendon.

According to Miami Beach Police, that sexual battery took place Christmas night. The victim told investigators she was walking along the boardwalk, between 15th and 21st streets, after 10:30 p.m., when a man approached her.

Police said their interaction started it with a casual conversation, but then, the woman told detectives, he started touching her, then picked her up, carried her to the shoreline and assaulted her.

But officials said it did not stop with the Dec. 25 incident. On New Year’s Eve, police said, O’Sullivan managed to find and contact the victim on social media, wanting to meet up with her.

It was then that police set up a sting and moved in to make the arrest.

O’Sullivan was denied bond on his kidnapping charge. He is also being held for immigration officials and was ordered to stay away from the victim.

When asked whether he understand he is to have no contact with the woman, O’Sullivan replied, ‘I understand, sir.”

O’Sullivan will remain behind bars in Miami-Dade County for now.

