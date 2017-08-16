DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an armed robber who, they said, targeted a cashing store in Davie — all while talking on his cellphone.

Surveillance captured the man as he trailed an employee into the Advance America store, located along Stirling Road and North 68th Avenue, Monday morning.

The man is seen chatting on his smartphone as he flashes a gun before demanding money from the store’s safe.

The crisp footage managed to capture a clear picture of the robber’s face as he made his escape from the store.

Police believe he may be behind a number of other cash advance type robberies in Florida.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

