Police: Man raped young girl while her mother was working

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 49-year-old Florida man is accused of raping a girl over a three-year period while her mother was at work.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in a news release that the stepmother of the 13-year-old girl now living in Lexington, Kentucky, came across an entry in her diary in May that accused Jackson Pridemore of raping her during those years.

Arrested: Jackson Pridemore, 49, for sexually battery on 2 children. We believe there are more victims. Call 561-732-8116 w/info. pic.twitter.com/TN39aK37Qj — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) August 11, 2017

She contacted Lexington police, who assisted in the investigation.

Slater said Pridemore previously lived with the girl and her biological mother in Boynton Beach and is believed to have had sex with the child while her mother worked.

Pridemore was arrested Thursday. He’s charged with sexual assault on a child. An attorney is not listed for him.

Police believe he may have assaulted other children in a similar manner.

