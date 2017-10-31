Police: Man in Davie road rage incident spit at teen

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver is facing serious charges after, police said, he threw a coffee cup at a teenage girl’s car, then was caught on video spitting at her.

According to Davie Police, the subject appeared to believe the victim cut him off in traffic on Sunday. He then threw a cup of coffee out of the window of his Jeep, striking her sedan.

As the teen attempted to elude him, detectives said, she pulled into the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 6405 Nova Drive. The subject followed her, got out of his car and began to scream at her through her window.

A woman who witnessed the altercation from the back of her car began recording it on her cellphone. Police said the video shows the subject, seen wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt and dark-colored shorts, spitting at the victim after he yelled at her.

Police said the teen got out of her car and confronted the driver. After screaming at each other, witnesses said, the teen punched the subject in the chest in an attempt to get away from him.

Witnesses called police, and officers took the driver, later identified as 44-year-old Christopher Watson, into custody.

The arresting officer said he allowed the suspect to call his wife. The law enforcer said he heard the suspect tell her over the phone, “I messed up. I let my anger take over. I yelled at her and spit on her.”

Watson faces a simple battery charge.

The victim spoke to 7News on Tuesday. Check back on WSVN.com and 7News for her account of the incident.

