Police: Man found shot after altercation with Lauderhill store clerk

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was found with a gunshot wound following an argument with a clerk at a convenience store in Lauderhill that escalated into gunfire, Sunday afternoon.

According to Lauderhill Police, the victim went into the Kwik Pick Food Store near Northwest 55th Avenue and 19th Street, at around 4 p.m. He then got into an altercation with the male employee.

Investigators said both men went outside and discharged their firearms. The customer then got into his car and drove off. However, he only made it several hundred feet before he crashed the vehicle.

When police arrived, they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

#BreakingNews #Lauderhill Police investigating a shooting NW 55th Ave and NW 19th St. Crime scene perimeter established. Residents are asked to avoid the area. There are NO threats to the public. — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) December 24, 2017

Police set up a perimeter and urged residents to avoid the area.

It remains unclear at this point whether the clerk has been taken into custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.