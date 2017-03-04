Police: Hialeah man caught trying to murder former supervisor

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is behind bars after allegedly trying to murder his former boss.

According to police, a surveillance camera caught 52-year-old Irelio Osorio, Tuesday, attempting to murder his boss. This was after repeated threats through phone calls and text messages, police said. Osorio demanded payment for work he did before being fired due to alleged alcohol dependence.

Violence ensued, police said, when the man’s boss met with him at a cafeteria near West 78th Street and 20th Avenue. Police said Osorio stabbed Reynaldo Mendez, his supervisor, and tried to run him over with his vehicle.

Mendez was allegedly stabbed in his chest and left arm. He was able to disarm Osorio by throwing a rock, police said.

Mendez was taken to Palmetto Hospital to be treated. His condition remains unknown.

Osorio was arrested, Tuesday, and admitted to police that he stabbed Mendez and tried to intentionally run him over.

Police said Osorio is being held without bond in West Miami-Dade and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

