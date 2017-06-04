Police: Man acted in self-defense in fatal shooting

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Police say they will not charge a Florida restaurant customer who fatally shot another diner, saying he acted in self-defense.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Sunday that Davie police have concluded that 33-year-old Cardiff Lindo shot 49-year-old road construction worker Eric Primus after being attacked Friday in the parking lot of a Pollo Tropical.

Davie Capt. Dave Engle said Lindo and Primus had argued inside the restaurant. Primus and a co-worker went back to their truck. Engle says that when Lindo went to his car, Primus attacked him. Engle said that Lindo pulled a gun and shot Primus.

Under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, a person can use deadly force if they believe it’s necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.

