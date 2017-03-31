Police make 13 arrests during crack down in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers cracked down on crime in Northwest Miami-Dade and arrested wanted criminals to make the community a safer place, Friday.

The operation, which took place early Friday morning, is part of a Miami-Dade Police program called “Save Our Streets.” Officials said they were able to bring in several suspects, one of whom was connected to a shooting back in November that injured three people in Miami.

“We probably do this as often as a month to every other month,” said a Miami-Dade police spokesperson. “The goal is basically crime reduction. We have an increase in violent crimes, gun violence here in our district, and we’re trying to put an end to it.”

The program focused on the Northside District, off Northwest 81st Street and Seventh Avenue.

“The goal is to pick up the ones we’ve identified in shootings, but we often come across other individuals that when we check them, they have outstanding warrants for other incidents, as well,” a Miami-Dade PIO said.

All through Friday, officers and agents from several agencies executed search warrants before making arrests. “We can’t do this job alone,” the PIO said. “We rely on the community to help us out with the information. We’re hoping that people don’t stay silent ’cause, at the end of the day, this is affecting their own community.”

According to Miami-Dade police, the 13 were all arrested Friday. They also said they were able to bring in suspects they were looking for in related cases of gun violence.

