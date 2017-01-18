Police: Machete-wielding woman leads cops on chase after daycare altercation

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman in Sunrise led police on a chase Wednesday morning after allegedly threatening a daycare worker with a machete.

Sunrise Police said 25-year-old Ashley Dailey attempted to pick up a child whom she did not have custody of from a daycare at 10092 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

A daycare employee refused to release the child to Dailey, police said, which prompted Dailey to pull out a machete and threaten the employee.

Once police arrived, Dailey got in her car and sped away, leading officers on a chase.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually stopped Dailey in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, near Commercial Boulevard, which briefly shut down the highway, just after 10 a.m..

Officers had to smash the Dailey’s car window to take her into custody.

She reportedly faces many charges from both BSO and Sunrise Police, all of which have yet to be officially released.

