Police: looters hit footwear store in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have confirmed a report of looters stealing sneakers from a Fort Lauderdale footwear store during Hurricane Irma’s approach up Florida.

Investigators said the burglary happened at Simon’s Footwear, located at 801 West Sunrise Blvd., sometime Sunday.

SWAT and several police cruisers responded to the scene, Sunday afternoon, where sneakers were seen strewn in front of a broken plate glass window.

There is no word on any arrests, but police remind everyone that looters will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

A curfew is in place for Broward County from 7 p.m. Sunday night to 7 a.m. Monday, in part to prevent such criminal acts.

There is no word of anyone in custody in this case.

