Police look for gunman who shot bird in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the person who opened fire on two birds in Miami Beach.

Officers responded to the scene on Point Drive, Wednesday night, where, witnesses said, they heard gunfire and saw two birds falling from a palm tree onto a pool deck.

One bird was able to fly away. However, the other bird, a crow, was taken to Pelican Seabird Station for medical attention.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.