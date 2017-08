From left to right: Esmeralda and Ruby Martinez (Courtesy: Miami-Dade Police)

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located two young girls who were missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

The sisters — 11-year-old Esmeralda Martinez and 15-year-old Ruby Martinez — have been returned home to their parents.

