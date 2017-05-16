Police: J.P. Taravella High School student threatens to bring firearm to campus

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs high school fell victim to a social media threat that placed the campus on a modified lockdown.

According to Coral Springs Police, J.P. Taravella High School students began to spread a message taken from social media, at around 8:45 p.m., Monday. Students said a fellow classmate claimed he would bring a gun to school later this week.

On Tuesday morning, Coral Springs Police found the student who made the social media threat and said he claimed that it was simply a prank, and there was never any intention to bring a firearm on campus.

As students arrived for class, police said they added extra officers at the school as a precaution. J.P. Taravella officials also put the high school on a modified lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Police said the student will be disciplined by the school.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.