Police-involved crash on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade causes traffic backups

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Weekend traffic along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade became even more congested than usual after, officials said, a Miami-Dade Police cruiser and multiple other vehicles were involved in a crash, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on the northbound lanes near the Northwest 95th Street exit, just after 2 p.m.

7News cameras captured the squad car on the northbound express lanes with rear end damage, as well as three vehicles that appear to have been involved in the collision.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how many cares were involved. They have also not specified whether or not there were any injuries.

Traffic cameras captured large traffic backups along the northbound lanes. Crews cleared the scene at around 5 p.m.

Officials have not provided further details as to what led up to the crash.

