MIAMI (WSVN) - A police-involved crash in Miami sent one officer to the hospital, along with one other driver, Monday morning.

The crash happened near Northwest Second Avenue and 29th Street, sometime before 5 a.m.

According to officials, the officer was responding in emergency mode to a priority call at the time of the crash.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where a black Mazda with Uber stickers on the windshield could be seen in the middle of the intersection with heavy front-end damage.

The impact of the collision sent the police cruiser crashing into a plumbing business. Investigators said when rescue crews arrived, they found the officer unconscious and trapped inside his vehicle.

“Right now it’s way too earl to tell who was at fault,” said Miami Police Department spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

The officer, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with internal injuries. He is said to be in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatning. He is listed in stable condition.

Northwest Second Avenue has been shutdown in all directions at 29th Street.

An investigation is now underway. Officials said they are currently speaking with possible witnesses and looking through surveillance cameras of businesses in the area.

