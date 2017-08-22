Shots fired in Southwest Miami-Dade, Bird Road shut down

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading westbound down Bird Road will need to take an alternate route due to a police investigation into a reported shooting in the area.

Shots were allegedly fired in the parking lot of a Burger King near Southwest 115th Street, at around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, after an altercation between four patrons.

One man was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital with a laceration and three men were taken into custody. It is unknown if the laceration is a bullet wound.

Police are re-routing drivers at Southwest 115th Street where a dark volkswagen sedan can be seen pulled over with its doors open and window shattered.

Drivers can avoid the slowdown by taking Southwest 56th Street or Coral Way at Southwest 24th Street.

