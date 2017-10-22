Police investigating suspicious house fire death in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say a woman found dead in a house fire in Key Largo had wounds on her body that appear suspicious in nature.

Crews responded to a house fire at 720 Ponce De Leon Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. The back doors of the house were found wide open.

Firefighters entered the house and found 70-year-old Mary Bonneville dead in the living room.

She had visible wounds on her body that do not appear to have been caused by the fire, officials said.

An autopsy will be done, Monday, to determine the cause of her death.

The man who reported the fire said he was walking to a nearby convenience store when he smelled and then saw the fire. He said he knocked on the door and rang the doorbell with no response, so he called police.

Neighbors told deputies that Bonneville lived alone in the house.

