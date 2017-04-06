Police investigating stabbing at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Sweetwater Police are investigating a stabbing at Dolphin Mall that sent one man to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a man was stabbed inside Time Factory Watch Outlet at the Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Thursday afternoon.

Sweetwater Police said there was a fight between several men and one of them was stabbed on the side.

The man, who is in his 20s, was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown.

Three suspects are now in custody.

