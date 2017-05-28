Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami Beach Police are investigating after, they said, an officer was involved in a shooting in South Beach, Sunday night.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene of the shooting near Sixth Street and Alton Road.

7News cameras captured a police helicopter circling above the scene.

Officials have not disclosed how many people were involved in the incident.

Alton Road has been shut down between Fifth and 10th streets. They advised drivers to expect heavy delays and urged residents to avoid the area.

A 7News viewer sent in video showing officers blocking the streets as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.