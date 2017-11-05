Police investigating armed robbery at fast food restaurant in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Homestead, early Sunday morning.

According to police, as employees were leaving the restaurant, around 1 a.m., they were confronted by an armed man, who ordered them to go back inside the restaurant as he demanded money from them.

The alleged armed robber stayed inside as officers arrived on the scene. He then shot at the officers and took off.

Officers then fired back, officials said.

A perimeter was established. The thief was found and taken into custody in the area of Southwest 299th Street and Southwest 122nd Avenue.

According to police, the suspect was bit by a canine while he was being taken into custody. He was transported to Jackson South Community Hospital.

The suspect did not sustain any gun shot wounds, and no other injuries were reported.

