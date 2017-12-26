Police investigating after woman sexually assaulted on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was raped on Miami Beach, Monday night.

According to police, the woman was falsely imprisoned, kidnapped and sexually battered.

The report, provided by the Miami Beach Police Department, explained that the exact location of the incident remains unknown, although the report did list an address near 15th Street. The report confirmed that the incident happened on Miami Beach between 10:30 p.m. on Monday and 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police have dealt with other similar cases this year. In May, they arrested 30-year-old Derrick Wiggins, who was accused of harassing women at the Kantina restaurant on Ocean Drive and sexually assaulting a tourist on the beach.

If you have any information on this sexual assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

