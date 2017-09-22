Police investigating after crooks break into firefighters’ vehicles

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in two Miami-Dade cities have found themselves victims after some crooks broke into their vehicles overnight.

All of these vehicles belong to firefighters. One incident happened to Miami Beach Fire Rescue at the station on 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive, early Friday morning, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to Miami Beach Police.

In that case, four personal firearms were taken from those vehicles.

A similar incident happened in Miami-Dade, also overnight. In that case, six vehicles were broken into at a station near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 93rd Street. But nothing was taken.

Police from Miami Beach and now working with police in Miami-Dade to see if the crimes are connected.

“Actually, one of our detectives is actually over there,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, “working with those folks to see if there are any similarities. Obviously, two different fire departments hit overnight. We’re taking measures across the city this evening and for the remainder of the week to ensure that all of our locations, all of our city staff, is safe.”

If you have any information on these vehicle break-ins, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

