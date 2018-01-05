Police investigating 2 attempted robberies, 1 carjacking in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two attempted robberies and one carjacking that all took place in Hialeah, Friday.

Hialeah Police believe the three incidents could be connected.

Investigators said the first attempted robbery happened at around 1:20 p.m., along the 600 block of Southeast Fourth Street.

Police said a woman’s vehicle was rear-ended as she pulled into her driveway. A man exited his vehicle, confronted the woman and demanded her property.

The victim refused and the subject sped off empty-handed.

At around 1:45 p.m., officials said, another woman was approached outside of her home, along the 4000 block of West Sixth Avenue, by a subject pointing a firearm. The subject demanded the woman’s car keys and the victim complied out of fear, according to authorities.

The subject stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The final incident occurred 10 minutes later along the 700 block of West 39th Place, where, police said, two subjects in a car pulled up beside a male victim at his mailbox. The passenger pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his property. Like the first incident, the victim refused and the subjects sped off empty-handed.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

