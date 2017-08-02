Police investigate two-car collision in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-car collision along in Hollywood has sparked an investigation, Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene just after 8:30 a.m., along Sheridan Street between 34th and 38th Avenue, where two cars were seen badly damaged as a result of the collision.

According to Hollywood Police, the 3500 Block of Sheridan Street is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, due to an ongoing investigation.

#TrafficUpdate: 3500 blk of Sheridan St will be CLOSED for an extended time due to active accident investigation. — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) August 2, 2017

Officials have yet to confirm the condition of both drivers and if any passengers were also inside the vehicles.

Traffic remains shut down east and westbound along the crash site.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.