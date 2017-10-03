Police investigate suspicious package in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a suspicious package found in Miami, Tuesday.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 12th Avenue.

Update:Bomb Squad on scene to investigate suspicious package.NW 12th Ave remains closed from NW 11th St-NW 14th St. 836 exit ramp shut down. pic.twitter.com/FkqAfMvLeD — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 3, 2017

Officials have closed Northwest 12th Avenue between 11th Street and 14th Street. The off-ramp to the Dolphin Expressway has also been shut down.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.