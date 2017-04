MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspicious package was found, Thursday morning, in Miami.

Miami Police and bomb squad units investigated the suspicious package found in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and Third Street.

The road was blocked off during the investigation, but has since cleared as of 12:10 p.m.

